N.C. woman visits Richmond bus station 5 years after she was shot there and Trooper Dermyer killed

Campbell said she saw Brown run into the restaurant — Brown kept firing as three officers pursued and shot him inside the restaurant, state police said at the time. Her first thought was of her son.

“That’s when I’m like freaking, trying to get up,” she said.

She had been knocked face down, Campbell said, and couldn’t figure out why she couldn’t get up.

“That’s when I looked down and saw the bullet holes,” she said. “I didn’t feel any pain then and there wasn’t a lot of blood.”

Though she didn’t know it at time, both of her legs had been shot. A bullet tore straight through her left calf, which required stitches. She's not sure if it was the same bullet or another shot that shattered a bone in her lower right leg, requiring a steel rod and weeks of physical therapy.

“When you're shot in the legs, you can’t really do too much,” she continued. “I sat there with my hands up.”

More officers rushed to Dermyer, who had been shot several times.