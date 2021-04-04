N.C. woman visits Richmond bus station 5 years after she was shot there and Trooper Dermyer killed

For five years, Dominique Campbell has lived with crippling anxiety that has scarcely allowed her to leave her North Carolina home.
She lives with the scars of the bullet wounds in each of her legs, and with the pain they left behind.
With memories of the last moments of Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer's life.
And yet, she lives.
“I get up everyday, I walk. I have all my organs. I’m so grateful to be here and to be able to live," Campbell, 46, said. "But I will never be numb to it.”
She was inside the Richmond Greyhound station on March 31, 2016 when James Brown III pulled the Beretta .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol and gunned down Dermyer seconds after their encounter inside the terminal. Campbell was standing just behind Dermyer, who had been at the station training that day.
She had planned to re-visit the Greyhound station on Wednesday, hoping for closure. She got more than halfway between her home in Jacksonville, N.C., and Richmond, and turned back.
"I just couldn't do it," she said. "It was a bad day."
Closure would have to wait.
On Saturday, she finally made the long drive. But closure may still prove illusive.
"I will never forget," she said.
Campbell spoke to a reporter via Zoom ahead of Wednesday’s solemn anniversary. So many lives were changed that day.
Not only hers, but that of her son, who was taking the bus with her that fateful day to Maryland to visit family.
"At 14, with autism, he really started his adult life right then," Campbell said.
Dermyer left behind a son the same age, Campbell would later find out, as well as an even younger daughter and a wife.
"They're in my prayers every night," Campbell said.
Throughout the hours-long interview last week, she affectionately referred to Dermyer as "Officer Chad."
"I didn’t correct her," said Virginia State police Capt. Cliff Kincaid, who spoke with Campbell on Thursday. The conversation proved cathartic for both of them. “Because I liked that she called him by his first name. She's taken this very personal.”
As personally as the men and women of the state police, who have mourned Dermyer these last five years.
On Wednesday, many of his colleagues gathered with Dermyer's family at his graveside in Gloucester County. A lone trooper visited the Greyhound station just before 3 p.m., around the same time the shooting occurred five years prior. He tied three balloons — two black and one blue — to a bench near the entrance where Dermyer fell.
The man, who didn't want to be identified, prayerfully bowed his head for a few moments.
“When I think of the 31st, all I think about is Chad,” he said. “I’ve lost sight of the fact that others were impacted other than us. Lives ended right there around her.”
Another young woman, a track athlete from Binghamton (N.Y.) University headed to the College of William and Mary for a meet, was also grazed during the shootout that ensued with the other state police troopers who were training with Dermyer that day, killing Brown.
Even Brown occupies Campbell's thoughts.
"What would make him act in such a way?" she asked herself.
Campbell read news articles and watched broadcasts about that day hoping to make some sense of it. But it never made sense, and perhaps it never will.
The shooting
Campbell was standing just behind Dermyer, as he spoke Brown. Then, she heard a pop.
“I have heard gunshots before. I knew exactly what it was,” she said. “I saw the shots. I saw the officer go down. And it felt like someone pushed me down.”
Her back had been to the terminal's main entrance and to its restaurant, where she’d left her son eating with some other passengers they had met.
Campbell said she saw Brown run into the restaurant — Brown kept firing as three officers pursued and shot him inside the restaurant, state police said at the time. Her first thought was of her son.
“That’s when I’m like freaking, trying to get up,” she said.
She had been knocked face down, Campbell said, and couldn’t figure out why she couldn’t get up.
“That’s when I looked down and saw the bullet holes,” she said. “I didn’t feel any pain then and there wasn’t a lot of blood.”
Though she didn’t know it at time, both of her legs had been shot. A bullet tore straight through her left calf, which required stitches. She's not sure if it was the same bullet or another shot that shattered a bone in her lower right leg, requiring a steel rod and weeks of physical therapy.
“When you're shot in the legs, you can’t really do too much,” she continued. “I sat there with my hands up.”
More officers rushed to Dermyer, who had been shot several times.
“I’m just looking at him. I’m like, ‘Come on, breathe, come on,’” Campbell said. As she recounted the events, she stared blankly off camera. Her hands still up in a pantomime of her posture at the time. “I remember his face and I remember him. I remember praying.”
“I’ve never seen anybody….” she couldn’t finish the sentence.
Campbell said that’s when she started fading out of consciousness and cried out for help.
“I think she knew she was hurt,” said Kincaid, the state police captain. “But I think she knew his condition was dire. She didn’t say anything until she thought she had to.”
Kincaid responded to the bus terminal after Campbell, and the others, had been taken to the hospital. Dermyer and Brown later died.
The aftermath
Campbell said her concern then shifted from Dermyer to her son. The officers who responded to her cries for help found him, and helped him collect their belongings.
"That wasn’t important," she said. "The point is they helped my son."
Once she saw he was OK, Campbell said she “didn’t feel any pain after that.”
It would come later, though, and still persists to this day, Campbell said.
At VCU Medical Center, Campbell underwent surgery to repair her shattered leg. She had a steel rod and several screws — she calls them nuts and bolts — inserted into the right leg.
She was in the hospital for two days, and used a walker for two weeks.
She still suffers with pain from the nerve damage, Campbell said. She can't stand or sit for long periods without pain.
But it's the invisible wounds that have had the greatest impact on Campbell over the past five years. She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, following the shooting.
For two years, Campbell said she rarely left her home.
"My comfort zone is still weird," she said. It took about 2 ½ years "to be comfortable with going out and staying long period of times. Even still, I’m always rushing to get home."
When she did go out, she wore sunglasses or covered her head.
“Truthfully, I didn’t want to feel like a target, again," Campbell said. "I didn’t want to be seen.”
That hypervigilance was worse around police officers, she said.
"Not that I’m scared of them," Campbell said. "I felt that they were targets."
Campbell forced herself to attend community events organized by her local police department. At first, she hung back. Then, she opened up. She's befriended an officer in Jacksonville who is willing to help her son, who just started driving, showing him what to do and how to act during a traffic stop. Being autistic and Black, she fears for him.
“I’m scared for him to leave the house some days," she said.
He was fine, Campbell said, after the shooting. He was ready to return to school immediately.
“School was a safe place for him," she said. "My comfort zone is my house. I wasn’t going anywhere."
“My first trip to a Walmart, I thought I was OK, I left a cart full of groceries in the middle of the store," she added. "I just had to leave."
That’s when her son started taking on more responsibilities. He did the grocery shopping, cooking, cleaning. He even helped her out of the tub, she said.
It was hard for her, Campbell said. Not being able to support her family.
Now, five years later, she's working part-time as a customer service representative, a job she started just as the coronavirus pandemic sent most workers home. She said she's eager to get back out into the world.
“As crazy as it sounds I really want to take another bus trip," Campbell said. “Just to conquer something."
Part of that is returning to Richmond.
“I think that’s the closure I would like to have," she said.
After the false start Wednesday, she changed her mind about closure.
"It won’t be closure, because it won’t ever be closure," she said. "But I'm ready."
Seth, Campbell's son, came with her on Saturday. That day has never really sunk in for him, he said.
"Officer Chad"
Campbell, a self-proclaimed news junkie, focused most of her research on "Officer Chad."
“I saw a man that day — I saw a man protecting and serving," Campbell said.
Dermyer, 37, of Gloucester, was a Marine Corps veteran. But his career in law enforcement was marked by tragedy, Kincaid said. He first became a police officer in his native Jackson, Mich., where his partner died. He then joined the department in Newport News, and in 2014, graduated from the Virginia State Police academy. In their recruit class photo, Dermyer stands beside Lucas B. Dowell, who was killed in 2019 while executing a search warrant in Cumberland County, Kincaid said.
After becoming a trooper, Dermyer worked patrol in the Newport News and Hampton areas.
In 2015, he stopped a woman named Tonya Slaton on Interstate 64 in Hampton. Dermyer found the remains of her son, who had been missing for 11 years, in the trunk of Slaton's car during the stop. In 2018, Slaton pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years with 8 years suspended.
"Had it not been for his thoroughness and his perseverance in that stop, more than likely that case would have gone unsolved certainly for a longer period of time,” said Col. W. Steven Flaherty, who was superintendent when Dermyer was fatally shot.
Dermyer had only been with the Counter-terrorism & Criminal Interdiction Unit a week before his line-of-duty death, Kincaid said. Kincaid now supervises the unit. Back in 2016, Kincaid was a first sergeant in the unit, which was training at the Richmond Greyhound station that day.
Two days before that training, Dermyer was in Kincaid's office.
"The last thing I said to him was this will be the best job you ever had," Kincaid said.
Kincaid said Dermyer had a knack for police work. It's what led him to Brown that day, Kincaid said — though it's still unclear what made Dermyer approach Brown, who had a long criminal history. State police later found 143 rounds of live ammunition in his bag. A Richmond prosecutor cleared the troopers involved in the shootout of any wrongdoing.
"He was an exceptional police officer. He was tough guy. A state trooper. A Marine," Kincaid said. "But all the while he had a high regard for people. He cared about people."
Kincaid drove Dermyer's car back from the bus station and parked it in front of the state police headquarters on Midlothian Turnpike. It was quickly covered with flowers and balloons from mourners.
Before Kincaid turned the vehicle off, he noticed Dermyer's time card remained on the screen of the dash computer. He'd never clocked out that day.
Kincaid said he took a picture of the time card, which he shows to each new recruit class reiterating the importance of making it home.
“He still has an impact on the agency," Kincaid said. "You tend to put someone really high on a pedestal when they pass away.”
But Dermyer truly deserved to be there, Kincaid said.
