N.Y. gang member convicted of 5 charges in horrific burning death of local woman who was victim of sex trafficking

Swigert had been staying at hotels in Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond and worked on behalf of the gang, along with several other women. She had been placed in a “safe house” by Henrico police, but left the residence on her own accord and reconnected with the defendants.

Detectives were able to ascertain that on Aug. 26, 2019, Delaney, Peterson, Swigert and a fourth person, Maya Hubbard, acquired some heroin and checked into the Red Roof Inn on Commerce Road in Richmond, about a mile from the Chesterfield line. All four entered the room, and Delaney and Peterson provided the heroin to Swigert.

The defendants told Swigert that she had a “play,” or customer, and would be receiving money for sexual services. Swigert stayed in the room while the others left and sat in a car in the parking lot. When Swigert didn’t answer the door for her “date,” Hubbard entered the room and found Swigert unconscious and not breathing.

Delaney attempted to wake Swigert by “smacking” her but didn’t get a response. Had the case gone to trial, Hubbard would have testified that she told the defendants they should call the police, but Delaney and Peterson indicated they couldn’t because Delaney was “on the run,” Breit-Rupe told the court.