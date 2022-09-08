NAACP: Chesterfield sheriff should fire deputy who is Oath Keepers member

The Chesterfield branch of the NAACP is calling for the county sheriff to terminate a deputy involved in Oath Keepers, a group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"Demanding integrity in our law enforcement agencies is a core mission of the NAACP," the group said in a statement Thursday. "The public trust in such organizations is compromised when issues like these arise."

Sheriff Karl Leonard this week confirmed that the staff member was a member of the organization. The deputy was hired in 2018 and left on active-duty military orders overseas in September 2021, with a 2023 scheduled return date, Leonard said.

In a statement, Leonard said that "as a constitutional officer, I will always defend individual constitutional rights."

"Memberships in an organization such as Oath Keepers, as well as many other groups, is a protected 1st Amendment right," he said. "However, if at any time the line is crossed to violence, any criminal act, or any actions discriminatory in any fashion, swift action will be taken as that behavior will never be acceptable or tolerated."

The statement said the sheriff's office was made aware of the Oath Keepers membership on Wednesday. The name of the deputy was not released.

The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism this week released a report based on a review of more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists. The organization said there were 370 people it believes are working in law enforcement.

More than two dozen people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.