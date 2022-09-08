NAACP: Chesterfield sheriff should fire deputy who is Oath Keepers member

"Demanding integrity in our law enforcement agencies is a core mission of the NAACP," the group said in a statement Thursday. "The public trust in such organizations is compromised when issues like these arise."
Sheriff Karl Leonard this week confirmed that the staff member was a member of the organization. The deputy was hired in 2018 and left on active-duty military orders overseas in September 2021, with a 2023 scheduled return date, Leonard said.
In a statement, Leonard said that "as a constitutional officer, I will always defend individual constitutional rights."
"Memberships in an organization such as Oath Keepers, as well as many other groups, is a protected 1st Amendment right," he said. "However, if at any time the line is crossed to violence, any criminal act, or any actions discriminatory in any fashion, swift action will be taken as that behavior will never be acceptable or tolerated."
The statement said the sheriff's office was made aware of the Oath Keepers membership on Wednesday. The name of the deputy was not released.
The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism this week released a report based on a review of more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists. The organization said there were 370 people it believes are working in law enforcement.
More than two dozen people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.
The NAACP statement said Leonard's statement that the deputy's membership is constitutionally protected is "woefully misplaced." The statement said "it does not follow that the deputy in question, who has offered her skills and services to the a known anti-government organization, can maintain employment in an an institution whose own hiring requirements prohibit such activity."
Top 5 weekend events: Armenian Food Festival, 43rd Festival of the Arts & 'Clerks III: The Convenience Tour'
In the video, a man can be seen taunting a delivery driver, kicking and hitting the driver's car and slamming the door. The driver sprayed what appeared to be pepper spray, but the man kept circling the automobile.