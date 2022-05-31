Name of man killed in I-95 crash released

State police identified a 73-year-old Moseley man as the victim of a two-vehicle crash Monday on Interstate 95 in Richmond.

William Melville Wash Jr. died at the scene of the 9:45 a.m. wreck in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the 72-mile marker. He was wearing his safety belt.

Shortly before the crash, police said, a state trooper was stopped in his cruiser with emergency lights activated on the right shoulder of the interstate to assist a disable vehicle on the shoulder.

Upon seeing the trooper's lights, the driver of a white Ford Mustang traveling north in the right lane swerved off the roadway and struck the guardrail on the right shoulder. On impact, the vehicle crossed all lanes before striking the center jersey wall head-on, police said.

The Mustang then coasted backwards into the path of a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking the Mustang in the driver's side door. The Mustang then ran off the road to the right, just missing the patrol vehicle, and came to rest in the wood line off the interstate, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.