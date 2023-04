Richmond police on Wednesday released the name of the man who was shot by police over the weekend.

Daniel Vincent Rodriguez, 57, is hospitalized with a life-threatening injury. He's being held on an unrelated warrant. Future charges are pending, police said.

Rodriguez was driving a vehicle that hit another vehicle in the 3100 block of Third Avenue, police said. Officers were called there at 11:34 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Rodriguez approached an officer and was carrying a knife. The officer shot Rodriguez.

Two other adults were also taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.