Nation's 'Drug Czar' impressed with Richmond region's efforts to address drug addiction, recovery

The nation's drug czar on Wednesday said "some truly remarkable" efforts are underway in the Richmond area to address substance abuse disorders and help those addicted to recover, but the coronavirus pandemic has been a blow that's triggered a disheartening spike in the number of fatal and nonfatal overdoses.
"What we know nationally is sadly being repeated here," Jim Carroll, policy director for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, told a roomful of law enforcement officials and substance abuse recovery specialists in a gathering at a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration field office in Henrico County.
"With this shutdown, this COVID, we have seen a spike, a rise in the number of overdoses both fatal and nonfatal," he added. "And as people are becoming more isolated, there's that sense of loneliness, being cut off from peer support and being cut off from some of the people that are trying to help them."
"But what we're also seeing is some of these people losing their jobs, people who are recovering," said Carroll, who lives in Northern Virginia. "And a lot of times, some of the first jobs they're going back to are some of the jobs being cut and hit the hardest. And those have really impacted people who are trying to rebuild their lives."
But Carroll came away from Wednesday's meeting impressed with how Richmond-area community leaders have helped those afflicted with substance abuse disorders.
"Really, the reason I wanted to come is [to get a] sense of the people working together and willing to push boundaries, and to make sure that they're providing treatment to more people in this area," he said. "And truly, there is some remarkable stuff taking place here that I haven't seen in a lot of communities."
He singled out Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard, who has implemented a number of programs including a heroin recovery program at the Chesterfield Jail that a VCU study determined has significantly reduced recidivism among the inmates who graduate. Even those inmates who participated but did not graduate reaped positive benefits, and had a better success rate of not being rearrested and of staying out of jail.
During Wednesday's session, Carroll seemed fascinated with some of Leonard's more unconventional measures to assist those with drug addictions.
"Some of the things I do have pushed the envelope, and some have broken out of the envelope," Leonard said.
For example, Leonard told the gathering that he allows anyone in the community who is unable to get help - and is on the verge of using an addictive substance - to come into the jail off the street and stay "24 hours a day and be with like-minded people in our recovery unit, to help them with the moment they're in."
"And sometimes that means they stay in our jail up to two days without criminal charges; they are free to go whenever they want," Leonard said. "The alternative is that they don't get help and they go get that fatal dose of heroin and die. And that's what I'm looking at: we've got to try and keep as many people alive as we can. We got to provide resources where resources normally have not been available."
"We cannot take conventional approaches to a very unconventional crisis, which this is," the sheriff said. "Normal ways of approaching this won't fit. That's why we have broken out of the box."
Said Carroll: "What he has done, that's really unique, really different. There are some special things here, and that's what the president wants me to do, is support those entities that are working."
Other local participants included Henrico Sheriff Alisa Gregory, Henrico Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Feinmel and McShin Foundation president John Shinholser.
G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, also joined the discussion.
"What I wanted to do is come here, and hear from the folks together as a group, instead of just one-offs" with individual people, Carroll said. "As the principal advisor to the president, I need to see what's actually working. But I also need to hear - and there were some of those today - what's not working, because that's just as important."
"While it's clear that this is a national problem, it's going to require community solutions," added Carroll, who noted that one of his family members has been in recovery for about three years. "And the only way to ensure that we're spending money wisely and investing in the programs that have results, is being out in the community and talking to the folks and hearing what's working and what's not."
