Nation's 'Drug Czar' impressed with Richmond region's efforts to address drug addiction, recovery

"Really, the reason I wanted to come is [to get a] sense of the people working together and willing to push boundaries, and to make sure that they're providing treatment to more people in this area," he said. "And truly, there is some remarkable stuff taking place here that I haven't seen in a lot of communities."

He singled out Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard, who has implemented a number of programs including a heroin recovery program at the Chesterfield Jail that a VCU study determined has significantly reduced recidivism among the inmates who graduate. Even those inmates who participated but did not graduate reaped positive benefits, and had a better success rate of not being rearrested and of staying out of jail.

During Wednesday's session, Carroll seemed fascinated with some of Leonard's more unconventional measures to assist those with drug addictions.

"Some of the things I do have pushed the envelope, and some have broken out of the envelope," Leonard said.

For example, Leonard told the gathering that he allows anyone in the community who is unable to get help - and is on the verge of using an addictive substance - to come into the jail off the street and stay "24 hours a day and be with like-minded people in our recovery unit, to help them with the moment they're in."