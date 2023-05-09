Police said the driver was Giovanni Roggiero, II, 31, of Richmond, who has been charged with attempted murder and disregarding a signal by law enforcement to stop.

Local news customized for you. Check out our new app! Your story lives in Richmond. From reporting on all of your favorite teams to the news that matters most in your community, we cover it all. G…

Police said an officer saw Roggiero driving a cement truck "in a reckless manner" near West Broad and Thompson streets at 4:44 p.m. on May 2.

"The officer witnessed the cement truck cutting off vehicles, recklessly switching lanes and driving into oncoming traffic," police said.

Alert - Henrico Police was notified of a pursuit involving a truck out of the City of Richmond around 4:52 pm. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Rodney Rd and Deane Rd. HPD is on the scene investigating a crash and officer-involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/pLNKbs8xNv — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) May 2, 2023

The driver didn't stop when the officer tried to pull him over and later tried to reverse into a police vehicle, authorities said. That led to a chase into Henrico County that ended at Deane and Rodney roads, where two Richmond police vehicles and the cement truck collided, police said.

After the crash, an officer shot the driver, who was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury, police said. No officers were hurt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call authorities at (804) 780-1000.