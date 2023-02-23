Richmond authorities on Thursday released the names of a man and woman found dead in the 1300 block of Minefee Street over the weekend.

Anthony Robinson, 35, of Richmond, was unresponsive on a sidewalk at 9:02 p.m. Saturday following calls about gunfire, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next day, police found Sharonda Jasper, 39, of Amelia County, unresponsive in an apartment on the same block.

"She had not suffered from a visible injury but was pronounced dead at the scene," police said in a statement.

Detectives said it was determined Robinson and Jasper were staying at the apartment where Jasper was found.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of the deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.