Richmond police said Thursday that an officer fired his gun at a man Thursday night.
The police department in a statement said officers were to the 1900 block of Raven Street at 6:23 p.m. for a report of a man firing a weapon.
"Officers arrived on scene and observed the male with a weapon. During the interaction the officer fired his service weapon (and) the male holding the weapon was not struck," the statement said.
A firearm was recovered at the scene and the man was taken in custody, the police said.
"As is standard in officer-involved shooting investigations, the officer has been placed on administrative leave. More information will be available as the investigation continues," the statement said.