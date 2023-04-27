Richmond police said Thursday that an officer fired his gun at a man Thursday night.

The police department in a statement said officers were to the 1900 block of Raven Street at 6:23 p.m. for a report of a man firing a weapon.

"Officers arrived on scene and observed the male with a weapon. During the interaction the officer fired his service weapon (and) the male holding the weapon was not struck," the statement said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and the man was taken in custody, the police said.

"As is standard in officer-involved shooting investigations, the officer has been placed on administrative leave. More information will be available as the investigation continues," the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.