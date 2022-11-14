 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New details released in Lancelot Avenue homicide

Richmond police on Monday released the identity of a man killed Nov. 5 in the 2500 block of Lancelot Avenue.

Police were dispatched there at around 6:22 p.m.

Ken’Twon Johnson, 26, of Richmond was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Ken’Twon Johnson

Johnson

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

From staff reports

