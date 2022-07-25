New details: Richmond officer, driver who crashed at high speed wounded during gunfire exchange, police say

A Richmond police officer and the driver of a vehicle whom authorities said crashed while speeding were shot and wounded early Monday after exchanging gunfire, police said.

The officer, who was not identified, received a gunshot wound to his hip area that’s not life-threatening, Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith said during an afternoon news briefing.

The suspect, identified as Dakari Jaden Reinhardt, 20, sustained life-threatening wounds to his upper torso and remains in intensive care, Smith said.

The incident unfolded about 3:26 a.m. after officers observed a vehicle traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed on Interstate 95. The officers got behind the vehicle as it headed south and exited at Maury Street, Smith said.

The officers then came upon the vehicle at the bottom of the exit ramp after it crashed, the chief said.

The officers encountered the driver, believed to be the sole occupant, and attempted to engage him, but he fled on foot at the intersection of Commerce Road and Stockton Street. From there, the officers and driver entered a nearby apartment complex, where the driver entered a breezeway.

At that point, “There was an exchange of gunfire between the driver and an officer,” Smith said. Both the driver and one of two officers who engaged the suspect were shot and wounded.

Smith said investigators have reviewed body-worn camera footage but have not yet determined who fired first, or what led to the exchange of shots.

“In typical situations like that, officers react to an active threat,” the chief said.

The officer who was wounded has not yet been interviewed due to his injuries, Smith said.

In response to a question, Smith said there was no pursuit of the suspect’s vehicle on I-95 and then onto the Maury Street exit.

Reinhardt is being held on a bench warrant from Richmond for failing to appear in court, a warrant from Chesterfield County for felony eluding police, and on a bench warrant from Henrico County for a misdemeanor offense, the chief said.

“There will be other charges pending as this investigation continues ... for [Reinhardt’s] actions in this case,” Smith said.

Smith emphasized the department is still in the early stages of the investigation.

“It’s still fluid,” he said.

Court records also show Reinhardt was convicted on Jan. 25 in Richmond of carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a 12-month suspended sentence. He also was convicted on Feb. 16 in Henrico of petit larceny and forging a bank note, and on Dec. 22, 2020, of misdemeanor eluding police, court records show.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips also can be submitted using the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.