Jaden Carter, 18, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Detectives said it's believed the incident is connected to another shooting in the 7400 block of Forest Hill Avenue the same day. A man was found with an apparent gunshot wound and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
