 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

New Kent man killed in I-295 crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatal I-295 crash in Henrico

Virginia State Police said Joseph D. Dodson, 31, of New Kent County, was killed Friday after his car ran off Interstate 295 near Exit 25 in Henrico County.

 Virginia State Police

In this remix episode of 8@4 we're touching in music with a live concert with The Last Real Circus, hip-hop spin class with Hour Cycle Studio and a different type of heavy metal...plus woods, cats and Brunch on the Plaza Join us for this episode of 8@4 presented by VCU Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

A New Kent County man was killed early Friday when the vehicle he was driving ran off Interstate 295 in Henrico County, state police said.

Police said Joseph D. Dotson, 31, was driving north on I-295 when his 2015 Audi ran off the interstate near Exit 25, struck the guardrail and continued off the road before coming to rest in the trees about 1:38 a.m.

Dotson was not wearing a safety belt and died at the scene, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The rise of the Hunter's Moon on Oct. 9

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News