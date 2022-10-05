 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Newport News man found with loaded gun at Richmond International Airport: TSA

The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday said that a Newport News man was found to have a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Monday. 

TSA officers stopped the man when his bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit. The .40 caliber handgun was loaded with four bullets including one in the chamber, the TSA said.

The man was cited on weapons violations and the gun was confiscated.

The TSA has caught 16 firearms at the Richmond airport so far this year and 20 last year, the department said. 