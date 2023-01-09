 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Newport News school closed until Friday after shooting

Officials have extended the closure of a Newport News school where a teacher was shot until Friday. 

Officials said a first-grade student shot his teacher, Abigail Zwerner, on Friday afternoon. Zwerner was listed in stable condition at Riverside Regional Medical Center on Monday. Police have the student in custody.

The school is also holding a virtual town hall at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for families to “engage and share” with division leaders as they plan for a return to school.

Police Chief Steve Drew said the boy shot and wounded the teacher with a handgun.

Police have declined to describe what led to the altercation or any other details about what happened in the classroom.

— Daily Press

