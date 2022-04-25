No charges in Chesterfield case of teen disposing fetus in Dumpster

Following a months-long investigation, Chesterfield County authorities have declined to pursue charges against a teenage girl who placed a backpack containing the remains of a fetus she had carried into a trash container behind a strip shopping center off Hull Street Road.

The decision not to bring charges is based partly on the findings of Virginia's Chief Medical Examiner's Office, which after examining the remains, determined the fetus died in the teen's uterus. But how the fetus died in the womb could not be determined.

There apparently were other factors involved in Commonwealth Attorney Stacey Davenport's decision not to recommend charges against the girl, but Davenport and Chesterfield police declined to elaborate, noting that state law prohibits the release of nearly all information involving a minor.

"Unfortunately, because this case involved a juvenile, I am unable to tell you anything other than the fact that based on the information my office received, [and] after a thorough review of all relevant facts, we felt it was not appropriate to bring criminal charges," Davenport said.

At urging of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Chesterfield police released the medical examiner's findings in the case. The cause of death was "intrauterine fetal demise of indeterminate etiology" and the manner of death was "undefined for fetal deaths," according to police.

"It could not be determined if the fetus took a breath, therefore no charges were placed," police said in a statement. Police also confirmed the "young teen" girl had been carrying the fetus but they did not say for how long, and that an underage teen boy was the "father."

Dr. Jack Daniel, a former senior pathologist with the state medical examiner's office who occasionally is called as an expert witness in criminal trials, said the cause of death definition means the fetus died while in the mother's uterus, but examiners were unable to ascertain exactly what caused the death while in the womb.

An infection or trauma could have killed the fetus, Daniel said, but he emphasized he has no knowledge of the case outside of news accounts and what he was recently provided by the newspaper.

"It really depends on the situation and in particular how far along the pregnancy was," Daniel said. "So not knowing the age of the fetus [and other factors], we can't really tell what degree of viability there may have been."

Daniel said the language the medical examiner's office used for the manner of death as "undefined for fetal deaths" may be akin to saying it could not be determined.

"It sounds like that they are unable to make an assessment, given the information that was available to them and whatever investigation was done and from the autopsy," he said.

Without knowing the age of the fetus, it would be difficult to say whether it was still born, Daniel said.

Stillbirth is the delivery, after 20 weeks of pregnancy, of a baby who has died in the womb. Loss of a baby before the 20th week of pregnancy is called a miscarriage.

"It's a well-known phenomenon that not all babies go to term, and you can have a baby that could not survive outside of the uterus that dies inside the uterus and then becomes expelled," Daniel said.

The fetal remains were discovered last summer in a backpack that had been tossed inside a store Dumpster in the Victorian Square shopping center at Hull Street and Genito Road.

Officers responded to the strip mall about 1:50 p.m. Oct. 30 after receiving a report that a female — then unknown — had placed the backpack inside the trash container several hours earlier. Witnesses told police that the female then entered the Gabe's discount store without the backpack before leaving the area.

A store employee had observed the teen girl place something in the Dumpster and, thinking it was odd, checked the container and found the backpack, which contained blood. The employee then called police, and arriving officers opened the backpack and discovered what appeared to be human remains.

Store surveillance video captured images of the teen girl who left the backpack entering Gabe's. Photos of the teen were then released to news outlets, and after they were broadcast investigators were able to identify her with help from the public, police said.

The teen did not purchase anything before leaving the store, and she did not attempt to recover the backpack, police said.

At the time, a police official said in addition to seeking to talk with the teen about the contents of the backpack, police wanted to ensure that she was OK and didn't need medical attention.