No charges will be filed in death of 1-year-old struck by vehicle in Henrico

No charges will be filed in the July death of a 1-year-old who stepped into the path of a vehicle at the St. Luke’s Apartments complex, Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said Monday.

Taylor said police and the prosecutor's office thoroughly investigated after the toddler, who was under her mother's care, darted out between two parked cars into the path of a moving vehicle on July 24.

"The results of that investigation are that the driver stopped immediately, was not speeding and was not violating any traffic laws and has cooperated thoroughly with the investigation into the incident," she stated. "The mother was also behaving responsibly."

Police were called to a parking lot in the 200 block of Engleside Circle at 5:22 p.m. and found the child, who was taken to a hospital.