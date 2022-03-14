 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

No foul play suspected in death of VSU student whose body was found in her off-campus apartment

  • 0
University Apartments in Ettrick

University Apartments in Ettrick

 Richmond Times-Dispatch

Investigators found no signs of foul play in the death of a Virginia State University student, whose body was found Saturday inside her off-campus residence at University Apartments in Ettrick.

Chesterfield County police on Monday identified the student as Anisa M. Sistare, 21, who is from Chesterfield.

Police were called about 2:30 a.m. Saturday to University Apartments in the 4000 block of J. Mitchell Jones Drive after VSU campus police discovered Sistare's body.

The body showed no obvious signs of trauma and there was no evidence of a drug overdose, police said. Her remains were taken to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

Sistare's death is the second of a VSU student at University Apartments in three months.

In December, Daniel N. Wharton, 19, a VSU student from Alexandria, died of injuries he received in a shooting at University Apartments. Isaac K. Amissah Jr., 21, a VSU student living in the apartments, was charged with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in Wharton's death.

People are also reading…

Police said a dispute between the two students led to the shooting. Wharton lived in student housing on campus.

Amissah is scheduled to appear May 25 in Chesterfield General District Court for a preliminary hearing on his charges.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Thousands of refugees arrive in Moldova

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News