No jail time for one demonstrator charged during July 2020 Richmond's clearing of the circle around the former monument to Robert E. Lee

A 28-year-old Richmond woman received no active jail time after pleading no contest to disorderly conduct on Monday, nearly two years after her 2020 arrest during the city's crackdown on demonstrators camping near the former site of Robert E. Lee's statue on Monument Avenue.

Kadia Taylor entered her plea Monday morning in Richmond Circuit Court before Judge Claire G. Cardwell. In exchange for Taylor's plea, Cardwell suspended all of the 12-month sentence, amended the charged from resisting arrest to disorderly conduct - both are Class 1 misdemeanors - and dropped a felony charge of assault on a law enforcement officer, per a plea agreement.

"This court case has been going on for two years," Taylor told the judge. "I'm ready to get this over with."

Taylor was one of two people arrested on July 30, 2020, as a citywide task force broke up encampments near the circle, which became the de facto headquarters for demonstrators during the civil unrest of the summer of 2020. Organizers gathered there for marches, held concerts, served food and registered people to vote. Some slept in tents overnight.

Some residents nearby complained of constant noise and disturbances, and police said that demonstrators took electrical power, were selling items without permits, and played loud music. But police hadn't arrested a protester there in several weeks before the crackdown.

The day before the sweep, police delivered a summons, informing the occupants they were in violation of a camping ordinance. City ordinance 8-273 bars anyone from camping, setting a tent or quartering on public grounds maintained by the city. At 8 a.m. on July 30, 2020, police arrived to enforce the summons.

Authorities confiscated or destroyed the tents, chairs, clothes, grills and bottles of water people had accumulated as they occupied the grassy medians near the circle nearly 24 hours a day. Earth-moving equipment was used to crush and move tent structures, which were loaded into a dump truck and taken away, witnesses said at the time.

After several minutes of talking, tensions escalated when police began removing items. Officers and demonstrators scuffled. Police used pepper spray to subdue the crowd. Last year, Justin Killough pleaded no contest to an amended charge of assault, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 8 months in jail. Killough is 28, of Richmond.