Norfolk man charged in abduction and high-speed pursuit that ended with crash in New Kent County

Virginia State Police have identified the Norfolk man accused of abducting a 4-year-old boy and leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash along Interstate 64 in New Kent County.

Bryan M. Valdez, 32, is charged with one felony count of child endangerment, one felony count of abduction by force, one felony count of eluding police and reckless driving. He was also wanted on charges in the city of Norfolk, the police said. Valdez was being held at the Henrico County Jail.

Authorities said a man armed with a knife who had abducted a 4-year-old boy surrendered to authorities Monday afternoon after the high-speed pursuit.

State police said Norfolk police had requested assistance with finding a Toyota in an abduction case. State police were able to locate the vehicle as it was traveling east on I-64 near the 200 mile marker, and when a trooper tried to pull over the driver about 2:25 p.m. Monday, the driver refused to stop.

The Toyota was traveling faster than 100 mph during the pursuit when the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed near Exit 205 in New Kent, police said. Troopers saw the driver exit the vehicle — armed with a knife and carrying the child — and then flee into the woods.