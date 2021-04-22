North Carolina psychologist charged in Richmond in Virginia health care fraud case

A clinical psychologist in Durham, N.C., has been charged in an alleged $332,480 or more Virginia health care fraud case involving an unidentified co-conspirator in the Richmond area.

Malik Salaam Muhammad, of Elite Biobehavioral LLC, was named in a six-count federal indictment Wednesday alleging conspiracy to commit health care fraud, three counts of health care fraud, and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

A man who identified himself as Dr. Muhammad at the telephone number for Elite Biobehavioral on Thursday said he knew nothing about the charges. The lawyer appointed to represent Muhammad did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

The 12-page indictment says that Muhammad, who has a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, is licensed to practice in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Georgia, Florida and California. In September 2013, Muhammad enrolled Elite Biobehavioral as a Medicaid provider in Virginia.

The grand jury alleges that a person identified only as "Conspirator 1" was a mental health professional "residing in or near Richmond." In 2015, the unidentified person worked for a "Company A" and met Muhammad, who did some work for the same company.