North Chesterfield man shot, killed in Richmond

A man from North Chesterfield has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting from early Friday morning in Richmond's South Side.

At 1:15 a.m. Friday, Marcus Smith Jr., 28, was found in the parking lot of the 2200 block of Chateau Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804)-646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

