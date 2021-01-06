Northam sending Va. National Guard members and 200 state troopers to respond to siege at U.S. Capitol; state of emergency declared

“We encourage people to be peaceful and carry out peaceful protests. But are we surprised about the events that are unfolding before us today? No. In fact we warned you all that this was going to happen,” Chase told The Times-Dispatch. “The truth is being suppressed. Propaganda is being put out there by the media. As a result, people are taking matters into their own hands.”

Chase also contrasted the events with the Black Lives Matter-related protests that occurred in Richmond throughout the summer.

“They weren’t there destroying property, tearing down monuments, painting graffiti on buildings,” she said. “It’s a far contrast to what we saw with antifa and BLM, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Former Virginia Speaker of the House Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, a Republican candidate for governor, and House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, condemned the protesters’ actions at the U.S. Capitol.

Cox called “the lawless actions taken today” an “affront to the republic.”

“I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the violent rioting and destruction happening in Washington D.C. These events are in no way justified or excusable,” Cox said in a statement.