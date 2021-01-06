Northam sending Va. National Guard members and 200 state troopers to respond to siege at U.S. Capitol; state of emergency declared

Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in Virginia and announced he was sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 state troopers to respond to the siege at the U.S. Capitol.
Northam also declared a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in Alexandria and Arlington County at the request of those jurisdictions.
Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic attack aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The attack was condemned by politicians in Virginia and beyond on both sides of the aisle.
In a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, Northam said he and his team were working closely with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C.
"Per the Mayor's request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers," the tweet said.
The Virginia National Guard tweeted that Northam had approved "Guard support to law enforcement to Washington, D.C."
"For operational security reasons, we will not release details on the number of personnel, staging locations or timelines," the tweet said.
In Richmond, the Virginia Division of Capitol Police shut down Capitol Square "out of an abundance of caution," a spokesman said.
The Pentagon said about 1,100 District of Columbia National Guard members were being mobilized to help support law enforcement at the U.S. Capitol.
Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Mark Warner, D-Va., tweeted that they were safe and sheltering in place at the Capitol.
“My staff and I are safe right now — following the instructions of Capitol Police and praying for the safety of Capitol workers, members of the press, and all here in Washington today,” Kaine tweeted. “This violence must end now.”
Warner tweeted: “Thanks for your concern – I am safe and sheltering in place with other senators. Please join me in praying for our country and for our fellow Americans to do the right thing.”
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, was in the House chamber when protesters smashed glass windows trying to break in as the House began the process of counting the Electoral College votes that the states had certified and submitted, confirming Joe Biden’s victory.
“It went sideways pretty quickly as a violent mob came in and tried to break into the chamber,” Spanberger told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in a phone interview.
Spanberger, who has a national security and law enforcement background with the CIA and U.S. Postal Service, said “never in my wildest dreams” did she expect such an occurrence in the U.S. Capitol.
“It is an unthinkable reality,” she said.
Spanberger faulted Trump, but focused on the Congress’ most pressing responsibility.
“Our first order of business is to count the electoral votes,” she said. “I will not allow for a mob or group of domestic terrorists to stop us from doing our duty.”
Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, called Trump “treasonous” and called for the president to be held accountable for his role in encouraging the protesters who stormed into the U.S. Capitol.
“This really is a treasonous president who has managed to convene a group of people to engage in sedition and he needs to be held accountable for it,” McEachin told The Times-Dispatch in a phone interview from an undisclosed location after members of Congress were hustled to safety as protesters attempted to break into the U.S. House chamber.
He declined to elaborate on how Trump should be held accountable.
“In my faith, we know that evil always raises hell just before it’s tossed out, and it’s about to be tossed out,” said McEachin, an ordained Baptist preacher.
He thanked Northam and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan for promptly sending law enforcement support to help the District of Columbia Police and U.S. Capitol Police restore order. “We will do the people’s business,” he said.
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, called for Trump’s removal by the Cabinet.
“The President has been encouraging these domestic terrorists since before the election,” Wexton said in a statement. “He could have stopped them at any moment, but instead he whipped them into a frenzy and sicced them on the Capitol.
“The Cabinet must remove him today or the House must impeach.”
Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, who supported objections to electors, condemned the protesters’ actions at the Capitol.
“This is absolutely unacceptable. This is not how we conduct the Nation's business,” tweeted Wittman, who represents Hanover and New Kent counties. “Please allow us to get the work of the people completed.”
State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, attended the rally in Washington and spoke in front of the Capitol but left before protesters entered the building.
A Trump supporter, Chase blamed the media for spreading lies and the courts for ignoring evidence that shows the presidential election was stolen. Last month, Chase called for Trump to enact martial law to prevent Biden from taking office.
“We encourage people to be peaceful and carry out peaceful protests. But are we surprised about the events that are unfolding before us today? No. In fact we warned you all that this was going to happen,” Chase told The Times-Dispatch. “The truth is being suppressed. Propaganda is being put out there by the media. As a result, people are taking matters into their own hands.”
Chase also contrasted the events with the Black Lives Matter-related protests that occurred in Richmond throughout the summer.
“They weren’t there destroying property, tearing down monuments, painting graffiti on buildings,” she said. “It’s a far contrast to what we saw with antifa and BLM, and I’ll leave it at that.”
Former Virginia Speaker of the House Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, a Republican candidate for governor, and House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, condemned the protesters’ actions at the U.S. Capitol.
Cox called “the lawless actions taken today” an “affront to the republic.”
“I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the violent rioting and destruction happening in Washington D.C. These events are in no way justified or excusable,” Cox said in a statement.
“The President needs to call on his supporters to leave the Capitol immediately. We are a nation of laws and those who have sworn to uphold the Constitution need to do so.”
Gilbert contrasted the scene at the U.S. Capitol with the January 2020 protest around the state Capitol in which 22,000 people gathered to decry Northam’s proposed gun curbs.
"When tens of thousands of Second Amendment supporters marched to the Virginia Capitol to peacefully seek redress of grievances, we stood proudly with them. The right to protest is fundamental to our nation. It is a God-given right,” Gilbert said in a statement.
"But what has occurred at the U.S. Capitol today is inexcusable. It is not a protest. It is a riot masquerading as a protest.”
Gilbert said Virginians are the inheritors of more than 400 years of democracy. “We cannot, and will not, surrender this gift to the whims of any angry mob."
Wednesday's ordinarily mundane procedure of Congress certifying a new president was always going to be extraordinary, with Republican supporters of Trump vowing to protest results of an election that they have baselessly insisted was reversed by fraud. But even the unusual deliberations, which included the Republican vice president and Senate majority leader defying Trump's demands, were quickly overtaken.
In a raucous, out-of-control scene, protesters fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls. One person was reported shot at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the situation. That person's condition was unknown.