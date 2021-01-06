Northam sending Va. National Guard members and 200 state troopers to respond to unrest at U.S. Capitol

"When tens of thousands of Second Amendment supporters marched to the Virginia Capitol to peacefully seek redress of grievances, we stood proudly with them. The right to protest is fundamental to our nation. It is a God-given right,” Gilbert said in a statement.

"But what has occurred at the U.S. Capitol today is inexcusable. It is not a protest. It is a riot masquerading as a protest.”

Gilbert said Virginians are the inheritors of more than 400 years of democracy. “We cannot, and will not, surrender this gift to the whims of any angry mob."

Wednesday's ordinarily mundane procedure of Congress certifying a new president was always going to be extraordinary, with Republican supporters of Trump vowing to protest results of an election that they have baselessly insisted was reversed by fraud. But even the unusual deliberations, which included the Republican vice president and Senate majority leader defying Trump's demands, were quickly overtaken.

In a raucous, out-of-control scene, protesters fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls. One person was reported shot at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the situation. That person's condition was unknown.

As Northam headed out of his COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, he glanced at a TV screen that was showing the protests in Washington and said: “They’ve got a mess going on up there.”