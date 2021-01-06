Northam sending Va. National Guard members and 200 state troopers to respond to unrest at U.S. Capitol

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he is sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 state troopers to respond to the unrest at the U.S. Capitol.
Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic attack aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
In a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, Northam said he and his team are working closely with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer "to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C."
"Per the Mayor's request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers," the tweet said.
The Virginia National Guard tweeted that Northam has approved "Guard support to law enforcement to Washington, D.C."
"For operational security reasons, we will not release details on the number of personnel, staging locations or timelines," the tweet said.
In Richmond, the Virginia Division of Capitol Police shut down Capitol Square "out of an abundance of caution," a spokesman said.
The Pentagon said about 1,100 District of Columbia National Guard members were being mobilized to help support law enforcement at the Capitol.
Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Mark Warner, D-Va., tweeted that they are safe and sheltering in place at the Capitol.
“My staff and I are safe right now — following the instructions of Capitol Police and praying for the safety of Capitol workers, members of the press, and all here in Washington today,” Kaine tweeted. “This violence must end now.”
Warner tweeted: “Thanks for your concern – I am safe and sheltering in place with other senators. Please join me in praying for our country and for our fellow Americans to do the right thing.”
Former Virginia Speaker of the House Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, a Republican candidate for governor, and House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, condemned the protesters’ actions at the U.S. Capitol.
Cox called “the lawless actions taken today” an “affront to the republic.”
“I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the violent rioting and destruction happening in Washington D.C. These events are in no way justified or excusable,” Cox said in a statement.
“The President needs to call on his supporters to leave the Capitol immediately. We are a nation of laws and those who have sworn to uphold the Constitution need to do so.”
Gilbert contrasted the scene at the U.S. Capitol with the January 2020 protest around the state Capitol in which 22,000 people gathered to decry Northam’s proposed gun curbs.
"When tens of thousands of Second Amendment supporters marched to the Virginia Capitol to peacefully seek redress of grievances, we stood proudly with them. The right to protest is fundamental to our nation. It is a God-given right,” Gilbert said in a statement.
"But what has occurred at the U.S. Capitol today is inexcusable. It is not a protest. It is a riot masquerading as a protest.”
Gilbert said Virginians are the inheritors of more than 400 years of democracy. “We cannot, and will not, surrender this gift to the whims of any angry mob."
Wednesday's ordinarily mundane procedure of Congress certifying a new president was always going to be extraordinary, with Republican supporters of Trump vowing to protest results of an election that they have baselessly insisted was reversed by fraud. But even the unusual deliberations, which included the Republican vice president and Senate majority leader defying Trump's demands, were quickly overtaken.
In a raucous, out-of-control scene, protesters fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls. One person was reported shot at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the situation. That person's condition was unknown.
As Northam headed out of his COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, he glanced at a TV screen that was showing the protests in Washington and said: “They’ve got a mess going on up there.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.