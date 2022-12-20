Number of guns seized at Richmond airport hits record for year

Two loaded firearms were detected Sunday in separate travelers' carry-on belongings at Richmond International Airport, bringing to 23 the total number of guns confiscated at RIC this year — a new annual record.

The two incidents were unrelated, and both travelers claimed they forgot they had their firearms with them, said a U.S. Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman said.

In the first stop, Harrison Michael Jones, 28, of Midlothian, was found in possession of a .22 caliber handgun and two gun magazines, each loaded with 10 bullets as he was going though an airport security checkpoint. The gun and ammunition were confiscated by the police, who charged him with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a weapon inside an airport terminal. He was released on a summons to later appear in court.

In the second stop, Jenna Patricia Sturges, 33, of Mechanicsville, was found with a 9mm handgun loaded with 11 bullets, including one in the chamber as she went though a security checkpoint. The gun and ammunition also were confiscated by the police, who charged the woman with carrying a weapon inside an airport terminal. She was released after being issued a summons and will later appear in court.

The two guns confiscated by airport police were the 22nd and 23rd firearms discovered by TSA officers this year at RIC, surpassing the previous record of 22 set in 2020. The old record set in October 2020 occurred despite a 60.5% plunge in passenger traffic at RIC because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our officers are good at their jobs and are focused on the mission—especially during the busy holiday travel period,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

On Friday, the TSA announced that its officers intercepted a record number of firearms brought by passengers to airport security checkpoints across the country in 2022.

As of Friday, TSA has seized 6,301 firearms; more than 88% were loaded. That number topped the previous record of 5,972 firearms detected in 2021.

The TSA said it anticipates it will prevent about 6,600 firearms in carry-on bags from entering the secure area of airports by the end of 2022, a nearly 10% increase over 2021’s record level.

Travelers caught with firearms face stiff financial civil penalties. The penalty for carrying a weapon recently increased to a maximum of $15,000. This applies to travelers who attempt to bring a firearm through the checkpoint regardless of their concealed carry permit status. Travelers are only permitted to bring their weapon on a trip if it is packed properly in their checked baggage.