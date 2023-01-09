 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officer shoots man during narcotics investigation, Richmond police say

Richmond police said a man was shot by an officer during a narcotics investigation on Monday morning. 

Police said the shooting was at about 4:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of McGuire Drive.

Officers were executing a search warrant at a nearby residence in connection with a multijurisdictional narcotics investigation, police said. They found a man inside who they believed was holding a gun, police said. 

The wounded man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition on Monday afternoon. 

Several firearms have been recovered from the scene, including the one believed to be in the hands of the man shot by police, according to authorities.

A department spokesperson told The Times-Dispatch that more details about the incident will be released when available. 

