Officers’ testimony on Thursday differs from RPD account of police shooting on New Year’s Eve

Railey said Carter's vehicle caught their attention because it didn't have its headlights on and it was getting dark. Rivera told the court it was daylight when the pursuit occurred.

"He was making a lot of furtive movements," Railey said of Carter. He further described the movements as "reaching down below his seat."

The pursuit covered less than a mile, and Railey estimated he topped out at speeds of 35 to 40 mph, never losing sight of Carter.

Railey said he stopped 20 feet behind Carter's vehicle, which Railey said had come to rest in the parking lot. But Rivera said he drove around Railey's patrol car and stopped next to Carter's, which Rivera said was still moving.

Poindexter asked if Rivera hit Carter's car, which she alleged is how Carter's leg was broken, making it hard for him to flee as police described. Rivera said he wasn't sure.

Both officers said Carter tried to run but fell just steps from the car.

"He was certainly not capable of running," Poindexter told the court. Carter is currently in a wheelchair with a compound fracture to his leg and is still recovering from the gunshot wounds.