Old Warwick Road burglary suspect sought by Richmond authorities

Richmond police are asking for the public's help identifying a person shown on surveillance camera footage who they say is a suspect in a burglary.

The man entered a business in the 6300 block of Old Warwick Road at about 9:52 p.m. on Jan. 5 and tampered with a door, police said. 

Police said they believe the same man returned at about 6:56 a.m. the next day, got inside the building and stole money from a cash register.

The man drove a four-door, black Toyota Camry with temporary Virginia tags B51604, police said. He has tattoo lettering on his left hand and wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

A surveillance camera image shows a man who Richmond police say is a burglary suspect. 
A surveillance camera image shows a man who Richmond police say is a burglary suspect. 

