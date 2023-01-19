Old Warwick Road burglary suspect sought by Richmond authorities

08-12-1953 (cutline): Draft Board clerk Dorothy B. Farrar registers Raymond C. Murphy (seated) Norman Boughman (right) and John Adams, who face a draft call, watch.

01-05-1955 (cutline): Draft headquarters plans to dispose of all records in these files. Captain Thomas White and Mrs. S. Orville Masten make a preliminary check.

05-14-1946 (cutline): Waiting for the last man--Captain John E. Brior, commanding officer of the Richmond Induction Center, sits in the front row of the seats so mny inductees have waited on, waiting for the last man to be inducted under the Selective Service Act, which will die at midnight unless Congress acts rapidly today.

In April 1942, about 26,000 Richmond men ages 45 to 64 participated in the country’s fourth Selective Service registration. These men were registering at Ginter Park School. Men in this age range were not subject to military service at that time, but they were being asked about special skills to determine how they could best aid the war effort.

From the Archives: The draft in Richmond

The U.S. government has enacted the draft four times: The Civil War, WWI, WWII and the Cold War.

Here is a look back at draftees and draft offices in Richmond.