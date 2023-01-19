Old Warwick Road burglary suspect sought by Richmond authorities

This week on the show we’re learning about kombucha, mental health and a dope 42-person bar in the fan. We're also talking about Richmond's small business resources, a new mural in Scott's Addition and the vinyl boom in RVA. 8@4 is presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside …
The man drove a four-door, black Toyota Camry with temporary Virginia tags B51604, police said. He has tattoo lettering on his left hand and wrist.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
1 of 7
20150708_FEA_POD_Draft
In April 1942, about 26,000 Richmond men ages 45 to 64 participated in the country’s fourth Selective Service registration. These men were registering at Ginter Park School. Men in this age range were not subject to military service at that time, but they were being asked about special skills to determine how they could best aid the war effort.
05-14-1946 (cutline): Waiting for the last man--Captain John E. Brior, commanding officer of the Richmond Induction Center, sits in the front row of the seats so mny inductees have waited on, waiting for the last man to be inducted under the Selective Service Act, which will die at midnight unless Congress acts rapidly today.
The U.S. government has enacted the draft four times: The Civil War, WWI, WWII and the Cold War.
Here is a look back at draftees and draft offices in Richmond.
1 of 7
20150708_FEA_POD_Draft
In April 1942, about 26,000 Richmond men ages 45 to 64 participated in the country’s fourth Selective Service registration. These men were registering at Ginter Park School. Men in this age range were not subject to military service at that time, but they were being asked about special skills to determine how they could best aid the war effort.
Times-Dispatch
the draft
05-14-1946 (cutline): Waiting for the last man--Captain John E. Brior, commanding officer of the Richmond Induction Center, sits in the front row of the seats so mny inductees have waited on, waiting for the last man to be inducted under the Selective Service Act, which will die at midnight unless Congress acts rapidly today.
Staff photo
the draft
08-19-1948 (cutline): Colonel Neal on Rostrum outline procedure to draft officials.
Staff photo
the draft
07-29-1953 (cutline): The mental test requires concentration.
Staff photo
the draft
07-28-1953 (cutline): Service Trip for J.W. Miller, Jr., begins at 900 North Lombardy.
Staff photo
the draft
01-05-1955 (cutline): Draft headquarters plans to dispose of all records in these files. Captain Thomas White and Mrs. S. Orville Masten make a preliminary check.
Staff photo
the draft
08-12-1953 (cutline): Draft Board clerk Dorothy B. Farrar registers Raymond C. Murphy (seated) Norman Boughman (right) and John Adams, who face a draft call, watch.
A jury in Virginia has found mostly in favor of two police officers who were sued by a U.S. Army lieutenant after he was pepper sprayed, struck and handcuffed during a traffic stop. The jury in federal court in Richmond on Tuesday found former Windsor police officer Joe Gutierrez liable for assault. The jury awarded Caron Nazario $2,685 in compensatory damages. The jury also awarded Nazario $1,000 in punitive damages after officer Daniel Crocker illegally searched Nazario’s SUV. But the jury found in favor of Crocker and Gutierrez regarding Nazario's claims of battery and false imprisonment. Video of the 2020 incident received millions of views after Nazario filed the lawsuit.
Gun-control and gun-rights proponents rallied at the Virginia Capitol during an annual day of advocacy on Monday. Some Republicans and allied gun-rights groups hope to roll back measures enacted in recent years when Democrats were in full control of state government, including a red flag law. Many Democrats have proposed a range of bills they say will improve safety, including gun-storage measures and various limits on assault-style weapons. A wide range of measures will be debated, but lawmakers from both parties have low expectations about major legislation reaching Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's desk because of the divided party control of the General Assembly.