One adult, no kids hurt in shooting at Newport News elementary school

Police said one adult was wounded but no children were injured Friday in a shooting at a Newport News elementary school.

Law enforcement said at least one adult - reportedly a faculty member - was transported to a local hospital after being struck by gunfire in the incident at Richneck Elementary.

The extent of the adult’s injuries is unclear, but there is no longer an active shooter, according to police.

"We’re beginning the process to reunite parents with students," police said in statement.

This is a breaking news story, more information will be released when available.

