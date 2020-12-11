One dead after pickup truck collides with SUV on Charter Colony Parkway in Chesterfield

One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a pickup truck and SUV collided Friday night on Charter Colony Parkway near John Tyler Community College's Midlothian Campus in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield police said the crash happened just after 6 p.m. when a red pickup truck was heading south in the 800 block of Charter Colony Parkway and swerved into the northbound lane. The truck hit a grey SUV.

Police said the adult male driver of the truck succumbed to his injuries upon impact, and the driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.