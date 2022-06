Henrico County law enforcement responded Monday to a single-vehicle crash in which one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers responded at around 3:30 p.m. near the 4400 block of Charles City Road for reports of a wreck.

Henrico’s crash team determined one vehicle was involved and one person died as a result of the crash. The victim’s identity has not been released as police continue their preliminary investigation and notify the victim’s next of kin.