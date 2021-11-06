One dead and one in the hospital after car crash and police shooting in Henrico

A man was dead Saturday night and another person was in the hospital after a car crash and police shooting in Henrico County.

At about 6:30 p.m., Henrico police responded to a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 64, east of Interstate 295 in eastern Henrico. Callers reported a vehicle had rolled over several times.

"A Henrico officer responded to the scene to investigate the crash," said a news release from the police. "During the investigation, there was an encounter with an occupant, where the officer fired his weapon striking an occupant of the vehicle."

Henrico Fire/EMS transported both occupants of the vehicle to an area hospital. One man died from his injuries.