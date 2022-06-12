One dead, three charged with murder in Henrico stabbing at shopping center

Three men have been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal stabbing at a shopping center in Henrico County on Saturday evening, according to police.

Henrico police responded to the call at 6:06 p.m. Saturday at Merchants Walk Shopping Center at 7508 W. Broad St. Officers located a man with a stab wound in the parking lot.

Henrico resident Khalid Naseri, 25, was transported by Henrico Fire to a hospital, where he later died.

In another 911 call, three men at a nearby hospital were reporting a related dispute. After responding to the call, police then investigated and arrested the three men.

Norzaad Nassery, Hamauoun Naseri and Jahadullah Naseri were each charged with second-degree murder. They are being held at Henrico Jail West without bond, according to police.