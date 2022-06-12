One dead, three charged with murder in Henrico stabbing at shopping center

Three men have been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal stabbing at a shopping center in Henrico County on Saturday evening, according to police.
Henrico police responded to the call at 6:06 p.m. Saturday at Merchants Walk Shopping Center at 7508 W. Broad St. Officers located a man with a stab wound in the parking lot.
Henrico resident Khalid Naseri, 25, was transported by Henrico Fire to a hospital, where he later died.
In another 911 call, three men at a nearby hospital were reporting a related dispute. After responding to the call, police then investigated and arrested the three men.
Norzaad Nassery, Hamauoun Naseri and Jahadullah Naseri were each charged with second-degree murder. They are being held at Henrico Jail West without bond, according to police.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips online at P3tips.com. Both methods are anonymous.