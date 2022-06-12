One hospitalized after Henrico shooting on West Broad Street early Sunday morning

An adult male was hospitalized Sunday after a shooting in the 7100 block of West Broad Street, according to Henrico County police.
Police responded to a call about a person being shot just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Officers on the scene located an adult man outside and provided aid until emergency medical services arrived.
The man had non-life-threatening wounds and was transported to a hospital. Police said the victim was in stable condition.
Police are asking anyone who has information about this incident or witnessed what transpired just before 3 a.m. to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips online at P3tips.com.