One killed, four wounded in Whitcomb Court shootings

One person was killed and four others were wounded in shootings in Whitcomb Court on Monday night, Richmond police said.
At about 8:35 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Bethel Street for several reports of random gunfire. The officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds, and one of them was pronounced dead at the scene. Another had life-threatening injuries, and the third man had injuries not considered life-threatening. Both were transported to a hospital.
In addition, a teen boy with life-threatening injuries and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries were self-transported to a hospital.
Richmond police were investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.