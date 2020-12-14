One killed, two injured in collision with tractor trailer on Interstate 295 in Hanover County

A woman was killed and two other people were injured after a tractor trailer collided with two other vehicles causing another collision on Interstate 295 in Hanover County, Virginia State Police said.

The crash occurred at 5:47 p.m. Friday, about a mile south of Creighton Road on the highway.

"The preliminary investigation reveals a 2019 Peterbilt tractor trailer was traveling south in the center-left lane when it changed lanes to the right, striking a 2004 Grand Marquis," police said in a release Monday. "The 2019 Peterbilt went back to the center-left lane striking a 1995 Peterbilt tractor trailer. The Grand Marquis spun into the left lane striking an Acura MDX, then continued onto the median striking the embankment. The Acura ran off the road into the median striking a tree."

Both occupants of the Acura were taken to the hospital. The passenger, Hedi Gallegos, 54, of Orlando, Fla., died, police said.

The driver of the Grand Marquis, a 70-year-old woman, was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Tariq Manuel, 28 of Plymouth, N.C., was driving the 2019 tractor trailer. He has been charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

Neither speed nor weather are being considered factors, police said.