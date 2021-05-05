One man arrested and twin brother sought in connection with killings of mother, infant in Richmond

Richmond police say they have arrested one man and are seeking his twin brother in connection with the shooting deaths of a mother and her 3-month-old infant last week at a South Richmond apartment complex.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, Richmond detectives arrested Kavon Bynum, 18, on Tuesday night. His twin brother Kevon Bynum is still at large and "considered armed and dangerous," police said in a press release Wednesday.

Kavon Bynum has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, and his brother is wanted on the same charge. Both men are Richmond residents.

Three others — Donald Hemmings, 22, of Chesterfield County, and two Richmond men, Shyheem Martin, 23, and Shamondrick Perry, 19, — also face the same charges.

Sharnez Hill, 30, whom everyone knew as “Shy-Shy,” and her daughter, Neziah Hill, were fatally shot last week as they were outside enjoying a beautiful evening at Belt Atlantic Apartments, formerly known as Midlothian Village.

A 29-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl were also injured when a group of gunmen opened fire in the courtyard outside the apartments around 6:30 p.m. April 27.