One man dead in North Richmond shooting

Police are investigating the death of a man who was apparently struck by gunfire Tuesday night in North Richmond.

Officers were called at around 7:09 p.m. to the 2900 block of Hanes Avenue for reports of a shooting. At the scene, Richmond police discovered an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound who was down and unresponsive in the alley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner's office will determine the manner and cause of death.