One man dead in Shockoe Bottom shooting

Richmond police are investigating the death of a man who was struck by gunfire Sunday night in Shockoe Bottom.

Officers were called at around 11:16 p.m. to the 100 block of North 19th Street for reports of a person who had been shot. At the scene, police discovered one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said he was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators have yet to determine the circumstances involved in the incident.

The state medical examiner’s office will determine the manner and cause of his death.

