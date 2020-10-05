One man killed, another critically injured in shooting late Sunday in Petersburg

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday in Petersburg.

Petersburg police said Kevin William, 33, died after being flown by MedFlight helicopter to a Richmond-area hospital. Another man, identified as Johnathan T. King, 30, suffered critical injuries but survived.

Police said they responded about 11:21 p.m. Sunday to the 900 block of Hinton Street for reports of persons being shot. Arriving officers found two men with life-threatening injuries.