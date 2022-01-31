One man killed, another wounded in shooting at Holiday Inn in Chesterfield

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Monday at the Holiday Inn Express off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County. Investigators believe the two men shot each other during an altercation.

Chesterfield police said they responded to the hotel at 8710 Midlothian Turnpike about 12:05 a.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside a room.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are withholding the name of the man killed until his relatives - who live outside the area - can be notified.

Police said at this point in their investigation, it appears the two men shot each other during a dispute. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but said there is no ongoing threat to the community.