One man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting, another wounded

One man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Shockoe Bottom, and a second victim arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, Richmond police said.

Richmond police said officers responded about 8:49 p.m. Sunday to the first block of South 22nd Street for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, another man arrived in a private vehicle at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. His injuries were considered to be non-life threatening.

Richmond detectives determined the two incidents are related.

The name of the victim who died is being withheld until relatives can be notified.

Police urged anyone with information about the shootings to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.