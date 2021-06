A person was killed when a tractor-trailer hauling grain ran off Interstate 95 in Petersburg and struck some trees, state police said.

The name, gender and age of the victim were not immediately released.

Police said they responded at 11:04 a.m. to the crash near the U.S. 301/460 exit.

"There is one confirmed fatality," state police spokeswoman Sgt. Dylan Davenport said in a release.