One woman dead after Monday night shooting in Henrico
Henrico Police are investigating a homicide that occurred after a double shooting Monday night. 

Police officials said they received a call about a shooting to the 1600 block of Hope Road around 9:59 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders rendered aid to two adult female victims, one of whom was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, and the other who died at the scene due to her injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call 804-780-1000.  

