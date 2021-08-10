One woman dead after Monday night shooting in Henrico

Henrico Police are investigating a homicide that occurred after a double shooting Monday night.
Police officials said they received a call about a shooting to the 1600 block of Hope Road around 9:59 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders rendered aid to two adult female victims, one of whom was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, and the other who died at the scene due to her injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call 804-780-1000.
(804) 649-6563
Caitlyn Freeman
