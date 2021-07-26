 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One-year-old dies after struck by vehicle in Henrico County
0 Comments
breaking top story

One-year-old dies after struck by vehicle in Henrico County

  • 0
ambulance lights

A 1-year-old child who it is believed stepped into the path of a vehicle Saturday has died from injuries, said Henrico Police Monday.

Police said they were called to a parking lot in the 200 block of Engleside Circle at 5:22 p.m. Police and Henrico Fire responded and found the child who was transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with detectives. Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in this incident. This accident remains under investigation, said police.

fgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This woman wants to be the youngest woman to fly solo around the world

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News