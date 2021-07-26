One-year-old dies after struck by vehicle in Henrico County

From staff reports
A 1-year-old child who it is believed stepped into the path of a vehicle Saturday has died from injuries, said Henrico Police Monday.
Police said they were called to a parking lot in the 200 block of Engleside Circle at 5:22 p.m. Police and Henrico Fire responded and found the child who was transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with detectives. Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in this incident. This accident remains under investigation, said police.
(804) 649-6340