OSIG investigator cites remarks by top Northam official in seeking expedited hearing on whistleblower status

In her lawsuit, Moschetti said that after news outlets last year obtained an OSIG report that certified the agency's findings against the parole board in granting parole to Vincent Martin, she and Westfall were called to the governor's office and "interrogated" by his staff about her findings. Martin was sentenced to life in prison for the 1979 killing of a Richmond police officer, but was released last year.

She said in her lawsuit that the meeting was done to intimidate OSIG and that afterward, Westfall — who is appointed by the governor — told her he could lose his job over the result of OSIG's investigation in the Martin case.

After that, Moschetti gave additional reports to Westfall about misconduct at the parole board, but those reports were not sent to the governor, according to her complaint.

The lawsuit says Westfall certified his agency's findings against the parole board in granting parole to eight convicted killers, including Martin.