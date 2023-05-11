A Dinwiddie County Circuit Court Judge handed out two major rulings on Wednesday in the Irvo Otieno case.
Judge Joseph Teefey heard two motions from lawyers — one from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, and another from Andy Meyer, who is representing a Henrico County sheriff’s deputy in the case. Teefey rejected a request to impose a gag order on the prosecutor, and he also turned down a motion to have all 10 defendants tried together.
In court were five of the 10 — Kaiyell Sanders, Darian Blackwell, Sadarius Williams, Tabitha Levere and Jermaine Branch. Sanders is the deputy seen punching Otieno as four deputies attempt to extract him from his cell in Henrico on the day of Otieno’s death.
The defendants are charged with second-degree murder in Otieno’s March 6 death at Central State Hospital, the psychiatric facility he was to be admitted.
Caroline Ouko and Leon Ochieng, Otieno’s immediate family, also attended the court appearance.
Gag order tossed
The first request was a motion to gag Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill from speaking to the press. It was requested by Meyer, who is representing Levere.
Meyer said Baskervill had made “very prejudicial, very inflammatory” statements and that her openness had engendered a “media free-for-all.”
Baskervill has done several interviews with media outlets, including the Richmond Times-Dispatch, CNN and CBS 6, a local television news station.
“It’s a matter of fundamental fairness,” said Meyer. “This is a matter that should be tried here in court and not in the media.”
David Lacy, The Times-Dispatch’s lawyer, argued against the motion, saying that there is no evidence gag orders “achieve anything.”
Baskervill said she stood by her statements.
“The public has a right to know, not just in Dinwiddie, but everywhere,” Baskervill said, adding that her statements “were designed to set the tone of justice, governance, fairness and of peace.”
Teefey ruled in favor of The Times-Dispatch and Baskervill, throwing out the motion for a gag order.
Teefey said that Baskervill’s statements sounded like those of an advocate, and that anything she said was difficult to distinguish from other media coverage, which had become a “wall of noise” since Otieno’s death.
However, Teefey said he might reconsider a gag order on talking to the press “if circumstances change.”
Ten-in-one trial denied
The second motion addressed by Judge Teefey came in response to a request from Baskervill to try all ten of the defendants together. Baskervill had asked the judge to do so in a motion filed on April 26.
Today, she argued that the evidence against all defendants “is really congruent.”
“It’s a death in custody. All ten defendants are custodians,” said Baskervill. “We can do this once or we can do it ten times.”
She was rebutted by Rhonda Quagliana, defense attorney for Williams, one of the three Central State Hospital security guards charged with second-degree murder.
Quagliana said that defendants who work at Central State Hospital deserve to have a separate trial from the Henrico Sheriff’s Department deputies.
“It’s not an all-for-one and one-for-all,” Quagliana said. “It’s actually exactly the opposite.”
Quagliana described her client as a bystander to the aggressive actions of deputies, and explained that video evidence depicting Otieno’s extraction in Henrico would “never be admissible” against Williams. She said Williams only met Otieno for the first time several hours later, when he arrived at Central State Hospital.
Quagliana’s argument offered a clue into upcoming trial strategy, which will likely see attorneys like Quagliana painting their clients as less culpable than the sheriff’s deputies, who had more motive and history with Otieno than the hospital employees.
Baskervill countered that Quagliana’s argument was a “red herring.”
Reading from a medical examiner’s report, Baskervill said that anyone involved in keeping Otieno prone contributed to his death.
But her argument failed to convince Judge Teefey, who ruled against joining the cases. Teefey said Baskervill failed to prove that her ten-in-one approach would be more efficient, and that the medical examiner’s evidence does not justify the decision.
“With all due respect to the medical examiner, a medical examiner can’t speak to intent, which is a dicier issue,” Teefey said.
Video released in March shows all ten defendants in the room where Otieno died. He is pinned down for over 11 minutes, first by sheriff’s deputies and then with the help of hospital security workers, who initially looked on but at times assisted in holding him down.
The video does not have audio, but Quagliana said that Williams was asked by a deputy to hold Otieno’s head. According to Quagliana, Williams’ supervisor said: “Don’t touch this inmate yet, he’s not yet in our custody.”
Teefey also said that the early finger-pointing between the different agencies and their defense lawyers backed the separate trial rationale, and that Williams “stands in a markedly different position” from other defendants.
After Teefey denied the motion, Baskervill asked the judge if she might reword the motion so that she could group the defendants into two separate categories. Teefey said he would consider it if she refiled.
Ultimately, Baskerville likely will not be the commonwealth’s attorney trying the Otieno case. Her term concludes at the end of this year, and her successor will likely be one of two candidates running for the Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney position. Baskervill has said she will not seek reelection.
Otieno’s brother, Leon Ochieng, declined to comment, remarking that the family wanted to respect the judicial process. But Ochieng said it was extremely emotional for his mother, Caroline Ouko, to see the defendants in person.
Ouko previously said that “systemic racism swallowed her son,” who was struggling with mental illness. Otieno died at Central State Hospital three days after being taken into custody.
