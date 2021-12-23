'Our children are dying': Richmond on track to end year with a 17-year high in number of homicides

The total number of killings this year in Richmond is 99, but that includes cases that the authorities don't count as murders, like self-defense deaths and accidental shootings.

Everyone agrees that the numbers are unacceptable, but solutions are hard to come by. Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith and other city officials, along with community advocates, believe mentoring of young people is a crucial piece of the crime-prevention puzzle. Grassroots groups in the city that do just that are hoping to receive some of the $1.5 million in federal funding that the city has earmarked for violence prevention. A steering committee is being formed to decide how to dole out the money.

"We need everyone to come together," said Smith, who became the city's police chief in July 2020, during a recent interview at police headquarters. "Our youths are the ones committing the majority of the homicides and shootings. Our youth are the ones being victimized as a result of this gun violence. It's our youth that we have to talk to."

Law enforcement officials and community leaders all agree that much of the violence stems from disagreements on social media, and Smith believes the isolation of the pandemic has only increased people's dependence on those platforms, both in Richmond and nationwide.