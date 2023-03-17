An out-of-court settlement has been reached between the city of Richmond and activists and independent journalists who filed a federal civil suit against the city stemming from protests over George Floyd’s killing.

The suit, filed in May 2022, alleged a pattern of unlawful misconduct directed toward civilians and members of the press during the demonstrations.

Court documents obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch show that the parties settled out of court this week, ahead of their next court hearing on March 21. The specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We’re really happy with the settlement because we accomplished our goal, which was really to effect change within the police department,” said Terry Frank, the attorney representing the plaintiffs.

A city representative did not immediately respond to questions.

The protests happened after a police officer pinned Floyd to the pavement outside a Minneapolis store for more than nine minutes, killing him. The May 25, 2020, murder touched off protests worldwide in a reckoning over police brutality and racism.

The Richmond lawsuit said journalists covering the protests were harassed, detained or arrested while observing or recording policy activity.

Plaintiffs included citizen journalists Kristopher Goad “Gatsby” and Jimmie Lee Jarvis; Andrew Ringle and Eduardo Acevedo, two Virginia Commonwealth University students who covered the protests as journalists with the student-run Commonwealth Times; and Charles H. Schmidt Jr., a lawyer who was working with the ACLU of Virginia at the time of the protests in June 2020.

Defendants were former Police Chief Gerald Smith, former interim Police Chief William “Jody” Blackwell, their predecessor William C. Smith, 28 individual officers and an additional 50 officers who are unnamed.

The legal challenge said First, Fourth and 14th Amendment rights were violated when police used pepper spray, tear gas and other “less lethal” weapons on the journalists, which prevented them from documenting the events in the interest of the public.

“Even though members of the news media were expressly exempt from the unlawful gathering decelerations, defendants ignored the exemption,” the complaint reads. “Even when members of the news media clearly identified themselves, defendants continued to target and intimidate the press by threatening, assaulting and deploying chemical agents at members of the media.”

After nearly a year’s worth of ligation, the two parties agreed to an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages in addition to terms that address Richmond police policy.

“Police have agreed to come up with or memorialize a First Amendment policy” in a general order, Frank said. “So journalists or whoever we decide as subject matter experts will work with the city to enact a policy, then implement training so that Richmond police officers will know how to act if someone tries to take their picture.”

Frank said the process of determining the policy could take weeks, with the goal of making police policies more widely transparent and available to the public.

“This is the goal that we set out to accomplish at the beginning,” Frank said. “The policy issues were really what drove this whole case so I couldn’t be happier.”

Frank declined to speak on the financial ruling in the case, and a spokesperson with the city of Richmond had not responded before deadline.

Roberto Roldan, former City Hall reporter for VPM, now the city government and politics reporter for Louisville Public Media, defended the rights of the press after he heard about the settlement.

“As a journalist, there aren’t many issues I feel comfortable advocating for, but demanding transparency and accountability are central to my job,” Roldan said. “It’s central to what I was doing out in downtown on June 1, 2020, when Richmond Police Department officers pepper-sprayed me and knocked me to the ground after I identified myself as a member of the media.”

“With this settlement we’ve gotten both transparency and accountability. Moving forward, I hope the city of Richmond takes seriously its responsibility to facilitate First Amendment expression, rather than attempting to impede it,” he added.

The city faced as many as 122 legal claims stemming from the Floyd protests as of August, resulting in $1.6 million in settlements.

In July, a lawsuit against Richmond police for tear-gassing protesters at the former Robert E. Lee monument resulted in a settlement. The terms were not made public.

Earlier this week, officials in Denver announced that city would pay $1.6 million to settle lawsuits filed by seven people whom police injured during demonstrations over the killing of Floyd.

New York has also agreed to a multimillion-dollar settlement related to police treatment of Floyd demonstrators.

