Owner of blighted Ramada Inn in Petersburg ordered to fix building violations within six months

Harrison, of Bethesda, Md.-based C.A. Harrison Companies LLC, has to correct the building’s exterior violations no later than June 8, 2022. Harrison did not return a request for comment.

Wednesday's court decision “is a favorable step toward bringing this property into compliance and removing the dangers associated with the old Ramada eyesore that has plagued the City for some time,” City Attorney Anthony Williams said in a statement.

Despite Wednesday’s decision, the legal battle isn’t over. According to the city, Harrison is expected to appeal.

“Petersburg will continue to use all available legal means to ensure that this dilapidated building is no longer a burden upon and danger to the citizens of Petersburg,” Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham said in a statement.

In June, Williams filed a 267-page complaint in Petersburg Circuit Court seeking to have the former hotel be declared a public nuisance and an unsafe structure. The complaint sought for Harrison to address the city’s concerns or clear the path for the city to demolish the building.

The June suit is slated for trial in July 2022.