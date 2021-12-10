Owner of blighted Ramada Inn in Petersburg ordered to fix building violations within six months

The owner of the long-shuttered Ramada Inn in Petersburg was ordered this week by a General District Court Judge to fix exterior issues including gaping holes, vermin infestations, debris and deteriorating structural elements within the next six months.
Located on East Washington Street, city officials have called the former hotel, located at the gateway to Petersburg, a “public eyesore.”
In May, the city of Petersburg filed a lawsuit concerning “exterior building code violations that have and continue to exist on the Ramada site including but not limited to the deteriorating facade,” according to the city.
The Petersburg City Council voted in April to declare the former hotel a blighted property and a public nuisance. City officials have said the former hotel’s structure is deteriorated and needs to be torn down.
In court on Wednesday, Judge Kenneth Blaylock also ordered the property owner to pay $3,000 in civil penalties for exterior building code violations plus interest and court costs, according to a news release from the city of Petersburg.
According to the city’s news release, Ramada Inn property owner Christopher Harrison didn't offer a defense and in response, the city was granted a summary judgement without a full trial.
Harrison, of Bethesda, Md.-based C.A. Harrison Companies LLC, has to correct the building’s exterior violations no later than June 8, 2022. Harrison did not return a request for comment.
Wednesday's court decision “is a favorable step toward bringing this property into compliance and removing the dangers associated with the old Ramada eyesore that has plagued the City for some time,” City Attorney Anthony Williams said in a statement.
Despite Wednesday’s decision, the legal battle isn’t over. According to the city, Harrison is expected to appeal.
“Petersburg will continue to use all available legal means to ensure that this dilapidated building is no longer a burden upon and danger to the citizens of Petersburg,” Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham said in a statement.
In June, Williams filed a 267-page complaint in Petersburg Circuit Court seeking to have the former hotel be declared a public nuisance and an unsafe structure. The complaint sought for Harrison to address the city’s concerns or clear the path for the city to demolish the building.
The June suit is slated for trial in July 2022.
Harrison, who purchased the former inn in 2018 for $750,000, expressed frustration with the court cases when interviewed in June. He said the city's legal efforts and attempt to paint the picture that the former hotel would fall to the ground any day delayed his ability to lock down necessary financing to refurbish the building.
In June, Harrison said he had addressed issues within the former hotel, including closing all holes and re-boarding all the entrances and windows. At the time, he was looking for construction quotes to fix minor structural issues.
In September 2018, construction was ready to begin and the funding was in place, but it stalled after the state took back the approved tourism zone loan because Petersburg had closed its tourism department when it faced bankruptcy, Harrison previously said.
“How am I supposed to build a hotel, if you keep throwing all this litigation at me?” Harrison said in June.
Built in 1973, the old Ramada Inn sits at 380 E. Washington St. The hotel changed names several times, most recently in 2010 as the Fort Lee Regency. The hotel closed in 2012.